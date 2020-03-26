Padres' Trent Grisham: Cements everyday role
Grisham's solid spring has him poised to be the Padres' regular center fielder, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
San Diego entered Cactus League play with a glaring need in center field following the trade of Manuel Margot to Tampa Bay in early February. Grisham appears to have taken control of the position with a strong spring in which he slashed .355/.394/.484 with a home run, double and stolen base while impressing defensively. It bears mentioning that Grisham played only 21 games in center field with Milwaukee last season, so he'll need to carry his Cactus League success into the regular season in order to maintain a starting role.
