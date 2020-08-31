Grisham went 3-for-5 with a homer, a triple, three runs scored, and two RBI in Sunday's 13-2 win over the Rockies.

Grisham knocked an RBI triple in the second inning and scored on the next at-bat. He later crushed a 435-foot solo shot in the eighth. The 23-year-old has eight home runs and a .842 OPS on the season.