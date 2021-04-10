Grisham went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored Friday in a 3-0 victory over Texas.
The big story after the contest was, of course, Joe Musgrove throwing the first no-hitter in franchise history for the Padres, but Grisham's return was an important secondary headline for a club that has been only middle-of-the-pack offensively in the early going. As expected, Grisham led off for San Diego, and he scored one of the team's three runs against the Rangers. The 24-year-old is likely to hit atop the order and play center field on a near-everyday basis moving forward.