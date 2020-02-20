Padres' Trent Grisham: Could be everyday center fielder
Grisham is being considered for a non-platoon spot as the Padres' center fielder, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
With the offseason trade of Manuel Margot, the center field position is up for grabs in San Diego. Though the Padres have a number of options to fill the role and could take a platoon approach, Grisham has hit well enough against lefties in the minors to be worth a look as an everyday starter. Of course, he'll need to prove that he can hit southpaws at the major-league level after batting only .219 against them last season.
