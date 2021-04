Grisham went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a walk in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.

In Grisham's second game back from the injured list, he hammered his first home run of the season off Wes Benjamin in the seventh inning. The outfielder has multiple hits in back-to-back games and plays a pivotal role in leading off for the Padres. Grisham became a duel power-speed threat after hitting 10 homers and swiping 10 bags in 59 games in 2020.