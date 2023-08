Grisham went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

Grisham got a day off Tuesday to reset amid a 1-for-20 slump over his last six games, and it appears to have done him some good. The outfielder went deep in the seventh inning Wednesday to pad the Padres' lead to 4-2. For the season, he's up to 12 homers, 12 stolen bases, 39 RBI, 55 runs scored and a .211/.317/.381 slash line through 116 games in a near-everyday role.