Grisham went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 5-4 extra-inning win over the Dodgers on Friday.

Grisham's only hit of the contest was a big one, as his three-run blast in the second inning gave San Diego an early lead. The long ball extended his career-high mark to 17 on the campaign, though the increased power has come at the expense of a career-worst .191/.296/.360 slash line and 26.3 percent strikeout rate. Grisham has gathered a hit in two straight games after going 0-for-12 across his first five contests in September.