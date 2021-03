Grisham has gone 3-for-9 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI, a stolen base and four walks thus far in Cactus League play.

Grisham smacked his first homer of the spring against the Royals on Sunday, and each of his three hits thus far have gone for extra bases. He also leads the club with five runs scored in exhibition action. Grisham is penciled as the Padres' everyday center fielder following last season's strong debut campaign with the club.