Grisham (hamstring) took five at-bats in a sim game Friday and should be able to return for the Padres' series against Texas next weekend, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Grisham went down with a Grade 1 hamstring strain during a Cactus League contest March 11 and was consequently placed on the 10-day IL to open the campaign. The 24-year-old appears to be making significant progress in his recovery and will likely come off the injured list shortly after he is eligible April 8. That would set him up to play in the Padres' upcoming three-game series in Texas. Grisham will presumably slot in as the team's leadoff hitter and starting center fielder upon his return.