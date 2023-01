Grisham signed a one-year, $3.175 million contract with the Padres on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Grisham batted just .184 in 2022 but did slug 17 home runs and captured his second Gold Glove. His defense will give him some leash, but the Padres might not be as patient with him again in 2023 if he can't bounce back at the plate to some degree.