Grisham went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a pair of walks in Sunday's 7-4 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

It was after Grisham's third-inning walk when he stole second, but he wasn't able to get home. He's now 0-for-12 in his last four games, but he's drawn five walks, notched an RBI and scored two runs with two stolen bases in that span. The outfielder has nine steals, nine homers, 37 runs scored and 22 RBI through 54 contests overall.