Grisham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Grisham will head to the bench in what's likely a pre-planned maintenance after he returned from a heel injury to start in center field in Saturday's 4-1 loss. The 24-year-old slotted into the two hole in his first game with the Padres since May 21, going 0-for-3 with a walk. Jorge Mateo will cover center field Sunday while Grisham rests.