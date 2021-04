Grisham went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

Grisham's fourth-inning blast gave the Padres a 1-0 lead and proved to be the games' deciding run. In three games since returning from a hamstring injury, the 24-year-old outfielder has gone 5-for-11 with three extra-base hits. He's been the leadoff hitter in each of those three games.