Grisham went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 5-4 win over the Dodgers.

Grisham has been one of the most productive hitters in the Padres lineup so far, going yard in two of his last three games and in three of his last six. The outfielder is also riding a three-game hitting streak, and he has reached base safely in all but one of his appearances this season.