Grisham went 3-for-7 with two walks, two home runs, four runs scored and four RBI across both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Rockies.

The 25-year-old went yard in both contests and he played hero in the nightcap, taking Alex Colome deep for a walkoff solo shot in the bottom of the ninth inning. Grisham extended his homer streak to three games and his hit streak to seven in the process, and since the beginning of July he's slashing .233/.316/.512 with seven of his 13 home runs on the year, but his slash line on the season remains a shaky .198/.294/.366.