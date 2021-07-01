Grisham went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI Wednesday against the Reds.

Grisham would have had the chance to add to his monster line, but the game was called in the sixth inning due to rain. Even so, he managed to go yard twice in his first three at-bats, highlighted by his grand slam in the fifth inning. Grisham now has 10 home runs on the season, four of which have come since he was activated off the injured list on June 12. Overall, Grisham has maintained a strong .281/.365/.526 line with 30 RBI, 29 runs scored and seven runs scored across 219 plate appearances on the campaign.