Grisham went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's 6-5 win over the Giants.

Grisham was San Diego's hero in Game 2 of the twin bill Friday against the Padres, hitting a three-run shot off reliever Sam Coonrod to give the Padres a comeback win against their division rivals. Grisham recorded knocks in both games of the twin bill, but he has been struggling of late -- the two-hit performance in the nightcap was his first multi-hit effort since Sep. 6, when he went 2-for-5 against the Athletics. Despite the recent struggles, Grisham is still hitting a decent .288 with a .847 OPS in 21 games this month.