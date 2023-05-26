Grisham went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a steal in Thursday's victory over the Nationals.

Grisham got the Padres on the board with a two-run shot off Jake Irvin in the second inning before picking up his first stolen base of the year in the sixth. Grisham will hope that Thursday's performance will get him back on track -- he'd gone just 4-for-46 with a .353 OPS in his previous 16 games. Overall, the 26-year-old outfielder is slashing .194/.313/.368 with five home runs, 14 RBI and 19 runs scored through 183 plate appearances this season.