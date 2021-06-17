Grisham went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to Colorado.

Grisham knocked a two-run homer off Colorado starter Kyle Freeland in the third inning. The outfielder added a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 7-7 in the top of the ninth. Prior to Wednesday, Grisham had gone just 1-for-12 in four games since he returned from a heel injury. The 24-year-old is slashing .289/.370/.520 with eight homers, 19 RBI, 25 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 172 plate appearances this year.