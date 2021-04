Grisham went 1-for-4 with a home run, two walks and three runs scored in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Padres.

Grisham led off the game with a solo home run to center for his third long ball in as many games. The 24-year-old would end up walking in his next two at-bats and came around to score both times. Grisham has now reached base at least twice in all four games since returning from the 10-day injured list April 9 and is slashing .400/.526/.1.067 as the Padres' main leadoff hitter.