Grisham went 2-for-4 with a home run and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Dodgers.

Grisham went deep in the sixth inning off Walker Buehler for his fourth homer of the season, and the centerfielder continues to have a stellar beginning of the campaign. He's hit safely in all but three games this year and is hitting .318 with a 1.026 OPS, but his value hasn't been limited to just that -- he has stolen a base in four of his last seven games as well.