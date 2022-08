Grisham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

The righty-hitting Jose Azocar will draw the start in center field in place of the lefty-hitting Grisham, who sits with southpaw Patrick Corbin on the mound for Washington. Since Aug. 1, Grisham is hitting .228 with five home runs, 12 RBI, 11 runs and one stolen base in 20 games.