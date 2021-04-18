The Padres scratched Grisham from the lineup ahead of Sunday's game against the Dodgers due to left quadriceps tightness.

Sidelined to begin the season due to a hamstring injury, Grisham looks to have picked up another injury to his lower half during Saturday's 2-0 loss. Though Grisham played all nine innings of the contest and went 1-for-3 with a walk and his second stolen base of the season, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune notes that the outfielder tweaked his quad at some point before the end of the game. Jorge Mateo was added to Sunday's lineup as a replacement for Grisham in center field.