Grisham was replaced in the fifth inning of Friday's 16-1 win over Seattle due to a heel bruise, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. He went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs in the contest.

Grisham led off the bottom of the first inning with a homer to right field and got on base in both of his remaining trips to the plate. However, he was replaced in center field by Jorge Mateo in the fifth frame, and it was later revealed that Grisham was suffering from a bruised heel. The blowout nature of the game -- San Diego was up by seven runs at the time of Grisham's departure -- may have contributed to the decision to pull him from the contest, and manager Jayce Tingler was noncommittal about whether Grisham would play Saturday. As such, he should be considered day-to-day for the time being.