Grisham (heel) has done extensive work on the field every day since going on the IL and is expected to return on Tuesday, assuming that the running he does Monday in Chicago goes well, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Everything is on track for a minimum stay for Grisham. The Padres play a day game at Wrigley Field on Monday, so hopefully we'll have some news on Grisham's status before the game in order to make our roster decisions for the week.