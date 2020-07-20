Grisham will likely be included in the Padres' lineup for the season opener Friday against the Diamondbacks, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Grisham is locked in as everyday player against right-handed pitching, and though the 23-year-old may occasionally find himself on the bench against select lefties, Cassavell believes Grisham has made a strong enough of an impression between spring training and summer camp to crack the starting nine Friday versus southpaw Madison Bumgarner. The Padres face another lefty in the second game of the series (Robbie Ray), so if San Diego manager Jayce Tingler is reluctant to give Grisham back-to-back starts against southpaws, Edward Olivares could enter the lineup in Grisham's stead.