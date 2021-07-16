Grisham is leading off Friday against the Nationals, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tommy Pham has served as the Friars' primary leadoff hitter this season, with Grisham typically batting toward the middle or even bottom of the lineup. Manager Jayce Tingler will shuffle things to start the second half, as Grisham moves to the top of the order and Pham slides down to the fifth spot. It's not yet clear if Tingler plans on having this be a permanent change, and that decision could depend on how the San Diego offense performs Friday.