Grisham (heel) will need a rehab assignment before returning from the injured list, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Reports from earlier in the week indicated Grisham had a chance to return from the injured list when first eligible Friday. That didn't happen, and while he was on the field going through sprints prior to Saturday's game against the Mets, his return still isn't imminent. Depending on when exactly his rehab assignment begins, he's likely tracking toward a return sometime in the middle of next week.