Padres' Trent Grisham: Not in lineup Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Grisham is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Red Sox.
Adam Engel will cover center field and bat ninth with left-hander James Paxton on the bump for Boston. Grisham had made four straight starts in center for the Padres prior to Friday's night of rest.
