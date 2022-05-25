site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-trent-grisham-not-in-wednesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Trent Grisham: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Grisham isn't starting Wednesday against the Brewers.
Grisham drew starts in the last two games and went 2-for-8 with a double, an RBI and three strikeouts. Jose Azocar will start in center field and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read