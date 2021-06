Grisham is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

He receives a day off following a 1-for-5, two-strikeout performance Friday night. In seven games since returning from the injured list, Grisham has hit .160 with two homers and seven RBI. Jurickson Profar will start in center field and bat seventh in Grisham's stead Saturday.