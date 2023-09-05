Grisham went 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base against the Phillies in Monday's loss.

Grisham just finished a rough August during which he slashed .156/.270/.208 with a 36.3 percent strikeout rate over 27 contests. September has started a bit more kindly for him, as he's notched two multi-hit performances thus far while going 4-for-10 through three games. Grisham's defense and power/speed potential have helped keep him in a near-everyday role in center field for the Padres, though his .203/.314/.356 slash line and 29.3 percent strikeout rate on the campaign are hardly the stuff of fantasy greatness.