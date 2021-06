Grisham (heel) went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in a minor-league rehab appearance with Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.

The contest was Grisham's first since going on the injured list with a bruised left heel in late May. Given the fact that he successfully tested the heel on his first-inning stolen base, the outfielder appears to be able to run without issue. He should be back with the big club shortly.