Grisham went 2-for-6 with an RBI double, a triple, two runs scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 12-7 extra-inning win over the Giants.

Grisham doubled home Fernando Tatis in the seventh inning to stretch the Padres' lead to 6-1, and stole third base later in the frame. When the Padres' lead didn't hold, he scored the first of six runs in the 10th as the initial runner in the extra inning. Grisham has racked up two homers, seven runs scored and five RBI in seven games to start the year.