Grisham went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in a loss to Washington on Sunday.

Grisham came up with a big hit in the ninth inning, singling to score Jorge Mateo with two outs and the Padres down by a run. He subsequently stole second base but was ultimately stranded at third. Grisham is up to nine steals on the campaign, and he also has 11 home runs, 38 RBI, 37 runs and a .270/.357/.476 slash line.