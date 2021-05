Grisham went 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's victory over St. Louis.

Grisham provided some breathing room for San Diego in the sixth inning, doubling in Patrick Kivlehan to extend the Padres' lead to two runs. He also swiped second base after reaching on a fielder's choice in the eighth, though the team was unable to cash him in. Grisham is tied for sixth in baseball with seven steals on the season.