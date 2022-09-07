site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Trent Grisham: On bench against southpaw
Sep 7, 2022
Grisham isn't starting Wednesday against Arizona.
Grisham went 0-for-8 with a walk and three strikeouts over his last three games and will head to the bench with left-hander Tommy Henry starting for the Diamondbacks. Jose Azocar is starting in center field and batting ninth.
