Grisham (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Grisham was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to right shoulder soreness, and he won't rejoin the starting nine for Sunday's series finale. The Padres have a scheduled day off Monday, so the 25-year-old will have an extra day to recover before Tuesday's series opener against the Diamondbacks. Jose Azocar will start in center field and bat ninth.