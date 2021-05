Grisham (heel) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

The Padres will be without Grisham and Manny Machado (shoulder) for the series finale, but both are being viewed as day-to-day heading into the upcoming week. Jurickson Profar will cover center field in place of Grisham, who suffered a bruised heel in the Padres' 16-1 win in Friday's series opener with the Mariners.