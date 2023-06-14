Grisham went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Guardians.

Grisham has hit safely in his last four games, going 4-for-15 with a home run and a double in that span. The outfielder has also picked up all four of his steals this season since May 25. He's at a .196/.313/.362 slash line with six homers, 16 RBI, 24 runs scored and 15 doubles through 62 contests as the Padres' primary center fielder. Getting his bat going more consistently would help him solidify his place in the lineup.