Grisham went 2-for-7 with a home run, a walk and four RBI across both games of Saturday's doubleheader versus Philadelphia.

Grisham has been picking up his production of late, and he continued that surge with a three-run homer in his opening plate appearance of the twin bill. The outfielder added an RBI single in Game 2 to extend his modest hitting streak to six games. During that stretch, Grisham is slashing .350/.435/.650 with Saturday's homer, three doubles, seven RBI and one steal.