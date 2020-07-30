Grisham went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run scored, and a walk during Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Giants.

This was Grisham's second home run in his last three games, and he has also hit safely in all but on one of his first six contests of the season. He is hitting .286 with a .971 OPS through his first 25 plate appearances.