Grisham went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-2 win over the Dodgers.

Grisham tied the game at 1-1 with his sixth-inning solo shot off Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. In the seventh, Grisham reached on an error and then scored when Austin Nola hit into a fielder's choice. The 23-year-old Grisham has racked up nine homers, seven stolen bases, 20 RBI and 35 runs scored while slashing .272/.351/.484 in 209 plate appearances.