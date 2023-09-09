Grisham went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional RBI, one stolen base and two total runs scored in Friday's 11-2 win over the Astros.

Grisham got things done in a variety of ways in the blowout victory. He's collected three multi-hit efforts over his first six games in September after ending August in an 0-for-26 slump. The outfielder is up to a .205/.315/.364 slash line with 13 homers, 14 steals, 46 RBI and 60 runs scored through 136 contests. He remains a regular in the lineup, though he's hit at the bottom of the order for a majority of the season.