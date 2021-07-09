Grisham went 2-for-5 with a single, an RBI and a run in Thursday's 9-8 win over Washington.

The Padres fell behind by eight runs early in the contest, but they came storming back with eight runs between the fourth and eighth frames. That set the stage for Grisham to play hero in the ninth after the Nationals opted to intentionally walk Manny Machado with the potential winning run on third base and two outs. Grisham came through with a single to right field to cap the improbable comeback. The base knock also extended Grisham's streak of multi-hit performances to three games. Over that stretch, he is batting .400 (6-for-15) with a homer, three runs and three RBI.