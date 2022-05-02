Grisham went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two strikeouts in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

Grisham his just .095 with a triple, two runs, a double and seven strikeouts over his seven games leading up to Saturday, but he put together back-to-back multi-hit performances to close out the series against Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old has led off in five straight games and is now hitting .182 with a homer, six RBI and four runs this season.