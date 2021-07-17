Grisham went 2-for-5 with two walks, two runs and an RBI in Friday's 24-8 win over the Nationals.

Grisham didn't play the final one and a half innings of the contest, but that didn't prevent him from churning out a useful line prior to his departure. Given that the Padres exploded for a franchise-record run total with Grisham in the leadoff spot, he'll likely stick atop the order for the foreseeable future after her had served as San Diego's No. 5 hitter in the final four games before the All-Star break.