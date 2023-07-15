Grisham went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, two runs and a stolen base against the Phillies in an 8-3 win Friday.

Grisham was very productive out of the No. 9 spot in the lineup, reaching base three times and twice scoring on a teammate's home run. After a slow start to the campaign, Grisham has come alive at the plate over the past three-plus weeks, slashing .295/.403/.508 with two homers, five doubles,, eight RBI, 12 runs and four steals over his past 19 games. He's still striking out at a troublesome 27.4 percent clip over that span, though.