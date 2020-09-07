Grisham went 2-for-5 with a pair of runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

Both of Grisham's hits were singles, and in the third inning, he stole second base before scoring on an Eric Hosmer single. Grisham was on base again in the seventh for Fernando Tatis' two-run blast. The 23-year-old Grisham was hitting back at the top of the order Sunday versus Athletics right-hander Mike Fiers. Through 42 games, Grisham has five steals, eight homers, 20 RBI and 29 runs scored. He's slashing .265/.350/.481 across 183 plate appearances.