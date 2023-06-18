Grisham went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Rays.

Grisham had a solid game from the bottom of the order. He snapped an eight-game skid without a walk while hitting safely for the seventh time in his last nine contests. The outfielder has gone just 7-for-31 (.226) in that span, but it's an improvement on his .195 batting average for the season. Grisham has added five steals, six home runs, 17 RBI, 27 runs scored and 17 doubles through 67 games.